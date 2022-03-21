Despite our best efforts we have been unable to secure a formal process to discuss and finalize Phase 2 with Vancouver Coastal Health Authority regarding Phase 2 of the Home Support Transfer Agreement.

Although the employer recently approached us to discuss their 'regularization plans' they still had yet to acknowledge that numerous changes they have made without consultation with your Union is a violation of both the agreement and Section 54 of the Labour Relations Code.

We have no objection to increased regularization and have taken the position that this should have occurred immediately after the transfer. It is also the subject of an active grievance between the parties.

Therefore, the BCGEU has submitted a Section 54 complaint at the BC Labour Relations Board. We are hopeful this process will compel the Employer to sit down with your Union and workers and have a meaningful discussion so that your voice is heard and reflected in the long term structure of home support in Vancouver.

We will follow up with more information when it becomes available.

In Solidarity,

Scott De Long

BCGEU VP – Component 8



Download PDF of notice here



