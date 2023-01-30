When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm
Meeting ID: 885 2119 1259
Passcode: 549392
Dial-in: +1-778-907-2071
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88521191259?pwd=RkZXWW02dGVPdUxEV3VYNFdkdDRUUT09
Your bargaining committee have been negotiating with the Employer between August 2022 to February 2023. We now have a tentative agreement ready to present to you and a summary of the changes, both monetary and non-monetary. We have also included a complete list of changes made to the collective agreement below for your review prior to our information meeting and the ratification vote.
The ratification meetings will occur on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. We will also update you on dates for the ratification vote during this meeting.
Your bargaining committee invites you to consider details of all changes below and recommends acceptance and ratification of the Collective Agreement as amended.
Download PDF of ratification document here
In solidarity,
Amber Grewall, Bargaining Committee Member
Pei Shan (Penny) Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member
Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
