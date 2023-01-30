When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm

Meeting ID: 885 2119 1259

Passcode: 549392

Dial-in: +1-778-907-2071



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88521191259?pwd=RkZXWW02dGVPdUxEV3VYNFdkdDRUUT09



Your bargaining committee have been negotiating with the Employer between August 2022 to February 2023. We now have a tentative agreement ready to present to you and a summary of the changes, both monetary and non-monetary. We have also included a complete list of changes made to the collective agreement below for your review prior to our information meeting and the ratification vote.



The ratification meetings will occur on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. We will also update you on dates for the ratification vote during this meeting.



Your bargaining committee invites you to consider details of all changes below and recommends acceptance and ratification of the Collective Agreement as amended.



In solidarity,



Amber Grewall, Bargaining Committee Member

Pei Shan (Penny) Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP