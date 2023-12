Steward nominations closed December 1, 2023 at 5:00pm for the City of Fort St. John.



The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards for the City of Fort St. John:



Aaron Lovett Kyrra Demers



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP