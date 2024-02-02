Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we will be meeting with your Employer from March 4 through to March 8, 2024 to resume negotiations.

Staff Representative Lindsay Decraene is currently out of office on an unexpected leave. Due to this absence the Union has assigned Staff Representative Angie Panoulias to continue the negotiations process. We will ensure to keep you updated as talks progress.

Your support is appreciated as we proceed through next steps. If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact the Area Office.

In solidarity,

Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee member

Naomi Gallant, Committee member

Tawnya Demers, Committee member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP