Published on February 24, 2021

Nominations closed on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. for positions on the Local Executive. The following is now your local 0810 Executive:

Chair  Carrie Lessing
1st Vice Chair  VACANT
2nd Vice Chair  Renata Ambrosi
Treasurer  VACANT
Recording Secretary  VACANT
Member at Large (1)  VACANT
Member at Large (2)  VACANT
Member at Large (3)  VACANT
Equity Delegate  VACANT
Young Worker  VACANT


The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In Solidarity

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

Download PDF of notice here.



