You are invited to apply to attend the Canadian Mental Health Association's annual Bottom Line Conference on workplace mental health in New Westminster, B.C. on March 9-10. The BCGEU will provide union leave and cover travel and accommodation for ten selected members from the community health sector.



To apply, please send an email to [email protected] with the subject "Expression of Interest - CMHA conference" by January 17th. In your email, briefly explain why you are interested in attending the conference.



The conference theme this year is "Learning from Each Other" and will bring together workers, policy makers, and employers to discuss improving mental health in Canadian workplaces.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health is a bigger challenge than ever before. This conference is an important opportunity to learn from others and share strategies for addressing mental health in the workplace.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to attend this important conference. Submit your expression of interest before the deadline on January 17th.



Sincerely,



Scott De Long

Vice-President, Community Health Services





UWU/MoveUP