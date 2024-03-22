We are pleased to announce that employees of Vancouver Society of Children's Centres have voted 84.6% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!



The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of March 22, 2024. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement agreement for the complete contract language.



In solidarity,



Jasna Lugonjic, Bargaining Committee Member

Charlotte Mangilit, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP