Community Builders Group - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 20, 2024

I am pleased to announce that Harmeet Singh, Rachel Berting, Mia Abbas, Prabhjot Singh, Rashidat Anjorin, Sonali Kapoor and Stacy Pitan have been acclaimed to a steward position at Community Builders Group. Please join me in welcoming them as your new stewards.
 
Your current stewards are:
 

  1. Jendon Cumigad
  2. Cory Griffin
  3. Alex Woodburn
  4. Harmeet Singh
  5. Rachel Berting
  6. Mia Abbas
  7. Prabhjot Singh
  8. Rashidat Anjorin
  9. Sonali Kapoor
  10. Stacy Pitan

 
In Solidarity,
 
Megan Cawood
Staff Representative

