I am pleased to announce that Harmeet Singh, Rachel Berting, Mia Abbas, Prabhjot Singh, Rashidat Anjorin, Sonali Kapoor and Stacy Pitan have been acclaimed to a steward position at Community Builders Group. Please join me in welcoming them as your new stewards.
Your current stewards are:
- Jendon Cumigad
- Cory Griffin
- Alex Woodburn
- Harmeet Singh
- Rachel Berting
- Mia Abbas
- Prabhjot Singh
- Rashidat Anjorin
- Sonali Kapoor
- Stacy Pitan
In Solidarity,
Megan Cawood
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs