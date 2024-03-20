I am pleased to announce that Harmeet Singh, Rachel Berting, Mia Abbas, Prabhjot Singh, Rashidat Anjorin, Sonali Kapoor and Stacy Pitan have been acclaimed to a steward position at Community Builders Group. Please join me in welcoming them as your new stewards.



Your current stewards are:



Jendon Cumigad Cory Griffin Alex Woodburn Harmeet Singh Rachel Berting Mia Abbas Prabhjot Singh Rashidat Anjorin Sonali Kapoor Stacy Pitan



In Solidarity,



Megan Cawood

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP