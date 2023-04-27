As a result of a BCGEU grievance, your Employer has agreed to pay CHWs for the time they spend picking up supplies at Employer offices. If you were a CHW working 18.7 hours per week or more on the date the agreement was signed (June 29, 2023), you will receive a retroactive payment of 20 minutes per pay period for the 12 months preceding the agreement. These payments may take up to three months to process.



Beginning the date of the agreement and going forward, VCH will pay all CHWs working 18.7 hours per week or more 15 minutes per pay period to pick up supplies. These payments may also take up to three months to implement but will then be added to your regular pay.



We are aware that some CHWs are spending more than 15 minutes per pay period picking up supplies. The agreement we obtained from VCH requires the Employer to take steps to minimize your time spent on picking up supplies. Starting the date of the agreement, if you are regularly spending more than 15 minutes per pay period picking up supplies, you have the right to provide documentation of this to your supervisor and they must take steps to minimize your time. The new workload language in your collective agreement (Article 15.17) will apply to these situations.



This agreement does not apply to CHWs covered by a separate Memorandum (currently those in Powell River).



If you have any questions about this agreement, please speak to your steward.



Emily Luther, Staff Representative (Advocacy)

Richard Tones, Director of Negotiations and CBA Spokesperson

Scott De Long, VP of Community Health





