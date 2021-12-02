The election for the three remaining bargaining committee positions has been completed and the following candidates (in alphabetical order) were elected:
- Linda Atamanik
- Blair Davies
- Lillian Tugwell
They join Nancy Bell who was previously elected as Bargaining Committee Chairperson.
The assigned Staff Representative will reach out in the committee to arrange bargaining preparation and member outreach.
Thank you to all who stood for a position and for member participation in the electoral process.
In solidarity,
Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative
(Acting in the absence of Angela Mahlmann)
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
