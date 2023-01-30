The bargaining teams have encountered a delay in receiving necessary information to inform our bargaining from Public Sector Employers’ Council Secretariat (PSEC). This delay has necessitated the cancellation of our talks next week. The bargaining committee continues to be focused on achieving a contract and are disappointed with this delay.

We are working with the employer to set new dates, and we are now considering evenings and weekend meetings in order to complete bargaining as soon we can.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lilian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP