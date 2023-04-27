A tentative agreement has now been reached between the BCGEU and Community Living BC!



Details of the agreement will be provided to members on June 20th. Ratification meetings for our members to meet with the bargaining committee are planned for June 27th at noon and again at 7 p.m. An electronic ballot will follow the ratification meetings. Online voting to be completed by July 5th. A Zoom invitation to the ratification meetings will be sent out from the BCGEU. Please ensure that the BCGEU has your personal email on file by signing up or updating your information here.



Once the agreement has been ratified, we will be able to provide details around dates for retroactive payments to be made.



Your bargaining committee wishes to thank our members for their patience during the negotiations. This was a particularly demanding round of bargaining but your committee firmly believes that we have reached the best agreement on the key issues our members identified.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lilian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations



