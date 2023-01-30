The bargaining committee would like to provide an update on negotiations to date.



We are now completing our second full week of bargaining; however, much work remains to be done. The constraints around the PSEC bargaining envelope are proving challenging to work within. It should be noted that some of the gains reached by the main table negotiations are now available to our members. For example, mileage is now $0.57 per km which is up from $0.55 per km.



We have now scheduled further dates for more bargaining April 25 -28th.



In order to be ready to vote on a tentative agreement when it is reached, please ensure that you have registered your personal email on the BCGEU website to receive an electronic ballot.





In Solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lilian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP