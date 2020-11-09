 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Compass Group - Ratification Vote Results  - BCGEU

Published on November 09, 2020

The ballot has been counted and the results are in:

• Nanaimo Correctional Centre – ratified

• Surrey Pre-Trial and Surrey School Board – ratified

• FRCC, Ford Mountain and OCC – not ratified

Your Bargaining Committee is discussing next steps and we have contacted the employer requesting further consultation. We will advise you when we hear back from Compass Canada.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

 

Download PDF of notice here

 



