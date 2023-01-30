In order to assist the Bargaining Committee in prioritizing members' proposals for bargaining, we ask that you spend a few moments filling out a SurveyMonkey questionnaire – it's quick, easy and confidential. Let your Bargaining Committee know what issues matter to you. Please check your email for the link to the SurveyMonkey.



Remember – this is your collective agreement that is about to be renegotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 5:00 pm. on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

Member PortalPlease remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information throughout the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP