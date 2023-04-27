Click here to find info on COVID-19

Compass Group members at Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo; Ford Mountain; Fraser Regional Correctional Centre and Okanagan Correctional Centre - Collective agreement ratifies! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 23, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed, and you have voted 73.7% in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process. 

In solidarity,
 
Your bargaining committee:
Francois Dube, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi, Bargaining Committee Member
Roxanne Sankey, Bargaining Committee Member
Glenn Wallner, Bargaining Committee Member
Mike Witteveen, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
 

