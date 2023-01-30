I am writing to confirm what our union knows about the recent reclassification of AVIs and the employer's attempt to reassign Senior AVI duties. If you have concerns or questions about the following information, please connect with me.

AVI reclassification

As you likely now know from your March 3rd pay stub and various rumours, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (the Ministry) has implemented an arbitration decision made December 20, 2022, to move all Area Vehicle Inspectors (AVIs) from Grid 24 to Grid 21 effective January 1, 2023.

As a result, the Ministry has reclassified all AVIs as Inspector – Mechanical Motor Vehicles (MMV) R21. For all AVIs, this means that your pay has been red circled at Grid 21, effective January 1, 2023. (FYI: "Red circled" means you will not be eligible for pay increases until the grid range maximums are increased above your current pay rate (as described in the Main Agreement, Article 27.7). For those situated on increment steps within the grid, you will see small increases until you top out at Step 5.)

Employer's attempt to reassign Senior AVIs

In addition, we are aware that the Ministry is intending to reassign all Senior AVIs to AVI duties (i.e., discontinuing your job description and red circling your pay at Grid 21 effective March 31, 2023).

We understand that the Ministry claims they are permitted to do this because of the arbitration decision above and considers their intention to be simply assigning incumbents to new positions.

However, our union sees the Ministry's intention as restructuring and therefore needs to be considered through the Article 29 process. We have now told the Ministry as such and aim to have an Article 29 meeting about it in advance of the Ministry's meeting with you on Tuesday. We are also assessing our other options to advocate for your rights and will keep you informed as we proceed.

We will also send you a town hall invite soon after getting more information about the employer's intentions.

As always, if you have concerns or questions about the above information, please connect with me.

In solidarity,

Rob Davis, Vice-President of Component 20 (Environment, Technical and Operations)

UWU/MoveUP