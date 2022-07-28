The Ministry of Health has announced a plan to end single site staffing on December 31, 2022 in all facilities currently covered by those orders.



This means that if you are currently restricted to working at one worksite (or a cluster) you will be able to work anywhere you wish after December 31, 2022.



The government has committed to continue Wage Levelling so your pay rate will continue to match those in the sectoral Health collective agreement.



What does this mean for me if I worked at more than one site before COVID?

1. If you now work more than full-time hours at straight-time rates (i.e. not overtime) at your assigned worksite you won’t be able to continue to do so past December 31, 2022. The maximum number of straight‑time hours (i.e. not overtime hours) that you will be able to work will be the full-time hours at your worksite.



2. You are now assigned to one employer (your current position) and on a COVID related leave from any other employer you worked for in April - May 2020. Those other employer(s) will be contacting you in the next few weeks.



a. You have the right to return if you wish and be placed in the same spot on the seniority list as when you left. That is, if you were 15th on the seniority list at that immediately before you were placed on COVID related leave, then you can return at 15th most senior.



b. If an Employer that you’re on a COVID related from fails to contact you before the end of October and you wish to return to work for them you should contact them yourself by phone and email. Emailing will provide you with an electronic record of your communication.



The BCGEU continues to work with the Ministry and the Health Employers’ Association of BC to work out the labour adjustment process and provisions that will apply during the process of unwinding the single site restrictions.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice President, Component 4

Scott De Long, Vice President, Component





