COVID-19 correction: Health supports available through employer benefits – Mar 31



A recent email listing the Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP) available to Lookout Housing and Health Society members was incorrect. The correct provider is Pacific Blue Cross delivered through Homewood Health.



To access your EFAP services, call:

1 844 PBC-EFAP (1 844 722-3327)

www.pbc-efap.ca



Again, as we continue to work together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that whether you are working on the front lines or are in self-isolation at home, you may be experiencing mental and emotional strain. Your union encourages you to take advantage of this resource if necessary.



We sincerely apologize for any confusion regarding the incorrect information sent to you yesterday. Thank you again for your dedication in taking care of British Columbians.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



In solidarity,

Scott DeLong

Component 8 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP