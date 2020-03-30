COVID-19 update: Health supports available through employer benefits – Mar 30
As we continue to work together as a province to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that whether you are working on the front lines or are in self-isolation at home, you may be experiencing mental and emotional strain. Your union is working hard to support you when it comes to your rights as a union member, but we also encourage you to take advantage of the employee assistance program (EAP) or Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP) that should be available to you through your employment benefits as well.
These programs generally offer off-site, confidential and voluntary counselling, consultation and online wellness services at no cost to you. Below is a list of these resources and other information by health authority:
Fraser Health
The Fraser Health[1] employee assistance program (EAP) provides professional, confidential support services and programs for Fraser Health employees.
Your EAP toll-free number is 1-844-880-9142 available 24/7, 7 days a week.
Interior Health
Access your Guide to Employee Health & Wellness Services here[2] or visit https://interiorhealth.lifespeak.com/welcome (password: wellness). You can also contact the Employee Family Assistance Program (EFAP) Crisis Support Line[3] at 1-844-751-2133.
Northern Health
Through your employment benefits you have access to an Employee & Family Assistance Program.[4] This is an off-site, confidential, voluntary, short-term counseling program provided for employees to deal with a range of personal, family and workplace concerns. These services are provided to employees at no cost.
Vancouver Coastal Health
The Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP)[5] provides cutting edge and confidential Counselling, Critical Incident and Wellness Services to healthcare employees and their immediate families. At this time, some calls to EFAP may not be getting through due to overwhelmed phone circuits. Please use the online request form.[6]
Vancouver Island Health Authority (VIHA)
Your Employee Family Assistance Program (EFAP),[7] Homewood Health, is there to provide support as we navigate the personal and collective impacts of this pandemic. Mental and emotional support is critical at this point in time, especially with increasing numbers of our community members in self-isolation. Homewood's services can be accessed by calling 1-800-663-1142 or online at https://homeweb.ca/
Psychological safety advisors who are part of the Occupational Health & Safety Team are available to provide check-ins with staff who are self-isolating. While they are not counsellors or psychologists, they can provide information and referral services as well as support connecting with resources that may be of benefit while dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 and self-isolation. Check-ins will be provided at the request of the employee – email: pathogen@viha.ca
Lookout Housing and Health Society
Please visit LifeWorks[8] to access your employee assistance and wellness programs or call 1-877-207-8833.
RainCity Housing and Support Society
Please visit LifeWorks[9] to access your employee assistance and wellness programs or call 1-877-207-8833.
Take care of yourselves and thank you so much for your dedication in taking care of British Columbians. It’s because of you that we will get through this together.
If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.
In solidarity,
Scott DeLong
Component 8 Vice-President
UWU/MoveUP
