Friends,



Over the last few weeks health authorities have begun preparations to fulfill their obligations to implement the Health Authority Mobility language in the last Health Services and Support – Community Subsector (CBA) agreement.



This has meant many of our members have received general communications from the health authority they work for letting them know that at the end of April or early May (depending on which health authority you work for) they will be merging all CBA seniority lists into a single seniority list for the entire health authority.



If you only have a single position with your health authority there will be no impact on your seniority. If you hold more than one position you will be prompted to make some decisions about what your primary worksite is and your seniority will be adjusted to reflect a single seniority rather than multiple levels of seniority.



After implementation our members will be able to apply on positions throughout the health authority moving forward and will be considered an internal applicant for any CBA position and be able to take all of your accumulated benefits and seniority with you.



We are working with the other CBA affiliate unions and HEABC to establish a firm list of effective dates for each health authority.



In the event a member disagrees with their seniority assignment you will have the ability to challenge that assignment up to and including the grievance procedure.



We will provide further details as they arise.



In Solidarity,



Scott De Long (VP Component 8)





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP