The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2020 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.

2020 Scholarship Winners List

(Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship).

This year, applicants were asked to write an essay on one of three topics:

1. One job should be enough! How does precarious work impact workers and why is decent work so important?

2. What are the impacts of work on the mental health of workers and what can employers and unions do to support workers' mental health?

3. What does Reconciliation between Indigenous and settler peoples mean to you?

UWU/MoveUP