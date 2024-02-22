Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Constituency Assistants (Advisors) - Ratification Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Constituency Assistants (Advisors) - Ratification Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 22, 2024

We are pleased to inform you that 95% of participating members have supported accepting the tentative agreement.
 
This result was only possible because of your ongoing patience and solidarity throughout the process. This was truly a collective success, and we thank you for your support throughout.
 
The committee will now be working on developing a draft collective agreement reflecting all the changes that were made.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)
Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)
Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)
Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP