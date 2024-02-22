We are pleased to inform you that 95% of participating members have supported accepting the tentative agreement.
This result was only possible because of your ongoing patience and solidarity throughout the process. This was truly a collective success, and we thank you for your support throughout.
The committee will now be working on developing a draft collective agreement reflecting all the changes that were made.
In Solidarity,
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)
Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)
Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)
Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs