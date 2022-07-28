After pausing negotiations on Friday, August 12, to show support for the strike action taken by BCGEU members working for the Public Service Agency (PSA), collective bargaining will resume on Thursday, August 25 between the nine-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).



Protecting health care workers’ wages against rising costs is key to this round of bargaining. As workers in the PSA fight for a deal that includes meaningful cost of living (COLA) protections, what they win will benefit all public sector union members in bargaining this year, including our own negotiations. To that end, we’re hopeful that government and employers are prepared to improve their position on wage protection.



Negotiations are set against the backdrop of a three-year pandemic that’s left health care workers exhausted and short-handed. We need bold measures to address the staffing pressures members face on the frontlines of the health care system now, and to attract the health care workforce of tomorrow.



Our committee looks forward to getting back to the table tomorrow and building on what have been very productive discussions to date.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP