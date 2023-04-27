Please see the attached ratification document showing the changes in the tentative collective agreement.

The features of the tentative agreement are as follows:

Two year agreement ending March 31, 2024;

8% wage increase for regular staff effective July 1, 2023;

10% to 13% wage increases for casual staff;

Reduction of Step 1 hours for casual workers from 1950 to 975; Step 2 hours reduced from greater than 1950 hours to greater than 975 hours;

$250 appreciation amount;

Increase in paramedicals from $500 to $750 effective August 1, 2023;

Five days' paid sick leave for casual employees.

The bargaining committee recommends that you vote in favour of the new collective agreement.



The zoom links and details are below:

Tuesday, September 5 th from 7 pm to 8 pm

Thursday, September 7th from 7 pm to 8 pm



Electronic voting on the new collective agreement will commence on Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 pm and will close on Thursday, September 14th at 12:00 pm.



You will be receiving a link to your electronic ballot via email shortly after 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 7th. Please check your junk mail also. If you have not received an electronic ballot email by Monday, September 11th, please advise Danijela Eres at [email protected].



In solidarity



Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative



