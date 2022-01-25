Component bargaining for the Corrections and Sheriff Services Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.



Your bargaining committee is comprised of:

Dean Purdy – Component 1 Executive Vice President (Local 101 Chair)

Shane Rush – Component 1 Executive 1st Vice Chair (Local 102 Chair)

Andrew Stevens – Component 1 Executive 2nd Vice Chair (Local 111 Chair)

Ira Kibbe – Component 1 Executive Treasurer (Local 104 Chair)

Edmund Quan – Component 1 Executive Recording Secretary (Local 103 Chair)

Mehdi Salem – Component 1 Executive Member at Large (Local 105 Chair)

Mike Swanson- Component 1 Executive Member at Large (Local 107 Chair)

Danielle Vander Voort – Component 1 Executive Member at Large/Youth Custody (Local 103)

Dave Iorizzo – Component 1 Executive Member at Large/Sheriffs (Local 103)

Brittney Buss – BCGEU Staff Representative

Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.



An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of component bargaining.





UWU/MoveUP