As a direct result of advocacy on your behalf by your union and the Component 1 Executive, correctional officers have started receiving separate cheques in the mail. This cheque is for the value of overpayments to the pension between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2022.



We would like to remind members that this is a direct result from years of advocacy by your union to improve the value of your pension. As a correctional officer, you are designated as a public safety occupation (PSO) under the Federal Income Tax Act. This provides you with earlier retirement provisions than regular pension members.



When your union fought and won changes to the plan that made it more equitable for members, we made sure to grandparent early retirement provisions for correctional officers because of your status as PSOs.



Read more about these changes here.



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

BCGEU Vice President, Component 1 Corrections and Sheriff Services









