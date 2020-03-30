The Provincial Health Officer has ordered that movement between worksites by health care workers in some health care settings must be limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the current pandemic.



This order only affects you if you work in any of these four health care settings:

Long Term Care Assisted Living Provincial Mental Health Facilities Acute Care

If you work in one of the above health care settings in addition to Community Health, you'll be contacted by another BCGEU email and your employer about what to do.



There is no restriction on working in Community Health , even if you work in one of the affected health care settings listed above.



Thank you for your incredible efforts to continue to provide vital health care services in the midst of this public health crisis.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.

