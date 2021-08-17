This notice is to provide you with an update regarding the process for renewing our collective agreement.



Your committee met with the employer for the first time to start the bargaining process.



We met for 3 days, August 10, 11 & 12, exchanging and discussing non-monetary proposals. We have agreement on some proposals but there are still some outstanding.



Overall, we would characterize the meetings as challenging.



We will be seeking further dates with the employer as soon as possible.



We are handing out BCGEU buttons and we encourage you to wear them at work as a sign of support for your committee.



We will provide updates as events warrant.



In solidarity,



Petrina Baptist – Bargaining Committee Chair

Zenobia Wall – Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Smith – Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund – Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP