The parties agreed to the distribution of low wage redress increases for April 1, 2022. Wage grids for April 1, 2022 and the preliminary wage grids for April 1, 2023 are now available.



Click here for the joint bulletin from the CSSBA and the CSSEA.



The delegated wage grids for Indigenous Services are also available for April 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023. Click here for those wage grids.



