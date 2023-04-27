Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. New Worksite Stewards - Local 0501 - Liquor Distribution Branch GLS 218 Fort Street, 1960 Foul Bay Road, Victoria

Published on May 30, 2023

On April 28, 2023, the Union sent a communication to members at the location above, it advised that nominations were open for up to four (4) shop stewards. The nomination period has closed and because there were only two (2) members nominated, we are now able to acclaim both Melanie and Shannon as shop stewards. Congratulations to both of you on becoming shop stewards!

Below is a list of Shop Stewards at Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 218 Fort Street, located at 1960 Foul Bay Road:

  • Shannon Butt
  • Melanie Maxwell

In solidarity,

Sheila Knight

Staff Representative

cc: Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chair

UWU/MoveUP