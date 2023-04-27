Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
New Worksite Stewards - Local 0501 - Liquor Distribution Branch GLS 218 Fort Street, 1960 Foul Bay Road, Victoria
Published on May 30, 2023
On April 28, 2023, the Union sent a communication to members at the location above, it advised that nominations were open for up to four (4) shop stewards. The nomination period has closed and because there were only two (2) members nominated, we are now able to acclaim both Melanie and Shannon as shop stewards. Congratulations to both of you on becoming shop stewards!
Below is a list of Shop Stewards at Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 218 Fort Street, located at 1960 Foul Bay Road:
