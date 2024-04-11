I am pleased to announce that Jasleen Aujla has been acclaimed as shop steward for Downtown Eastside Women's Centre. Please join me in wishing Jasleen well in their new position!



Your current stewards are:

Nupur Singla

Caitlin O'Neill

Ashley Shapiro

Kirsten Palmer

Jocelyn Kuhn

Jasleen Aujla

Shop stewards receive specialized training and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement. You have the right to have a shop steward of your choice at any meeting that could lead to disciplinary action. If you need to connect with a shop steward, please contact the Lower Mainland Area office at 604-215-1499.



Exercise your rights and bring a steward!



In Solidarity



Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson

Megan Cawood, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





