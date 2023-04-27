In recent weeks, there have been several incidents involving damage to marked CVSE vehicles and buildings in various forms, including bullet holes in scale signage. Most recently, we have become aware of a targeted threat to a CVSE member.



BCGEU OHS staff have followed up with the employer on these concerns, and held a meeting with PSA safety specialists yesterday. We discussed their interim measures, and plans for a full investigation. We will continue to monitor this situation and push the employer to implement effective measures to protect CVSE staff.



If violence or any other hazard is affecting your ability to work safely, you have the right to refuse unsafe work. For your OHS rights and the steps to refuse unsafe work, please see our website: https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/your-rights



Furthermore, BCGEU encourages workers to report serious incidents of violence directly to [email protected]. This also includes reporting near misses that could have resulted in a serious injury. Per Section 68-73 of the Workers Compensation Act, employers are required to conduct an investigation for both serious incidents and near misses. BCGEU OHS Staff can provide support and guidance through the reporting process and ensure that proper incident investigations occur as necessary. From here, recommendations can be made regarding the implementation and improvement of safety measures and procedures.



We would like to take this time to stress the importance of reporting health and safety concerns, and in particular, any instances of violence. The reporting of workplace incidents is fundamental for the safety of employees, legal compliance, and risk management. It is essential as it provides the data upon which risk level is determined, triggers the investigation process and ultimately how corrective actions are prioritized.



Your union encourages you to follow the reporting procedures at your worksite, contact your supervisor in the event of an incident and connect with your local health and safety representatives.



We know that many of you face challenges and uncertainties when you report for work, including not knowing what you may encounter out there and whether you will be subjected to violence, the threat of violence or other safety hazards. The important work conducted by CVSE members is valuable and we appreciate the efforts made by all workers and the occupational health and safety committees to improve the health and safety at your worksites.



If you have any health and safety questions about your workplace, please contact a member of your joint OHS committee, your local BCGEU Area Office or [email protected].



In solidarity,



BCGEU Occupational Health & Safety Department



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP