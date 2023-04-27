As you may be aware, on July 13, 2023, provincial health services managed by the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) was the victim of a cyber-attack. The services impacted include Health Match BC (HMBC), the BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry and the Locums for Rural BC program.

Information was taken from the system by the attackers, including personal information. HEABC has provided the following links where workers can find more information regarding the incident:

Health Match BC FAQ.healthmatchbc.org

Locums for Rural BC: FAQ.locumsruralbc.ca

BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry: FAQ.cachwr.bc.ca

Read HEABC's general FAQ here.

The BCGEU does not have further information about the attack, however we recommend that all members associated with the programs affected change their online passwords and accept the HEABC's offer to provide credit monitoring services.

The attack has nothing to do with the data that is stored by our union. In other words, the information stored by our union is safe and has not been compromised.

Our union is here to help. We will update you when we know more, and how we may be of assistance.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice President for Health Services - Component 4



Scott De Long

BCGEU Vice President for Community Health Services - Component 8





