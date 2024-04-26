There is a need for additional Stewards, as such nominations for Local Steward are open for Local 0810 – Dawson Creek Hospital and Dawson CreekHealth Unit.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close at Midnight on Friday May 3, 2024. Please email, fax, mail or drop off in person, your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]



Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box available - back door)

If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788





Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP