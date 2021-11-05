Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 08, 2021

Nominations closed November 5, 2021 for election of Steward at the above noted workplaces.

Your elected Stewards are:

Ann Gauvreau, Tammy Kostuik and Volodymyr Ruban for Community Bridge.

Tracy Sutton for Dawson Creek Society for Community Living.

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Stewards!


In Solidarity,

 
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP