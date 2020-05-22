 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Dawson Road Maintenance SA 16 - Labour Management Committee Election Results - BCGEU

Published on May 22, 2020

Please note the results of the recent Labour Management Committee elections for Dawson Road Maintenance (SA16) are as follows:
Labour Management Committee Members:

  • George Head
  • Dan Storkan
  • Kelly McDonald

    • ALTERNATE Labour Management Committee Member

    • Stuart Davison

