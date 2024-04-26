This message was distributed to all employees of the BC Public Service Agency, including those who are BCGEU members.

Every year on April 28, we recognize the National Day of Mourning to remember those who have been injured, become ill or have tragically died in workplace incidents. Not only is this day an important opportunity to honour these individuals, it's also a means of reinforcing the commitment to creating safer workplaces for all BC Public Service employees and all people in British Columbia.

In B.C., Day of Mourning ceremonies are hosted in various locations throughout the province. All employees are welcome and encouraged to join the Day of Mourning ceremony in their local area, some of which are listed on dayofmourning.bc.ca, or the virtual ceremony at 10:30 am. Alternatively, you may wish to pause for a moment of silence at 11:00 am on Sunday, April 28. The flags at the Legislature are being flown at half mast on April 28 in commemoration.

Everyone in B.C., including employers, workers, individuals, labour organizations and WorkSafeBC, has a part to play in workplace health and safety. For the BC Public Service, the Where Ideas Work 2023 Corporate HR Plan (PDF, 1286KB) outlines our commitment to "maintaining and enhancing measures to ensure ministries and supervisors can lead workplaces that operate safely, effectively support workforce well-being and build workplace psychological health and safety."

We know that most workplace incidents are preventable. It is our shared responsibility to take action to prevent injury, illness and fatalities in the workplace by identifying unsafe practices, reporting workplace hazards and looking out for yourself and others when anything feels unsafe. You can learn more about workplace safety on MyHR and at ohs.bcgeu.ca. If you need advice on how to address a potentially unsafe work situation, start by speaking with your supervisor. Further resources are available by contacting AskMyHR and your BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) member representative or union staff representative at [email protected].

We would like to thank worker and employer members of Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committees across the Public Service. Your work to collaboratively address workplace health and safety issues, stay informed on workplace health and safety matters, and communicate with all staff about safety are invaluable. The BCGEU and BC Public Service have been jointly presenting Health and Safety Courses for almost 30 years to all staff in the Public Service and we encourage anyone interested in the training to speak with their supervisor.

As you pause to remember the employees and their loved ones impacted by workplace incidents, please reflect on what actions you can take to prevent injury, illness and death from occurring in your workplace, regardless of your role. We must all work together to build and foster a workplace culture of healthy and safe practices.

We recognize that, particularly for those closest to colleagues and loves ones who have died or been injured at work, this opportunity to honour them can bring up significant emotions. Please remember the Employee and Family Assistance Services are available to you 24/7 should you need support.

Take care,

Shannon Salter

Deputy Minister to the Premier,

Cabinet Secretary and Head of the BC Public Service

and

Stephanie Smith

President, BC General Employees' Union





