B.C.'s Head of the Public Service announced yesterday that the implementation of telework agreements approved under the flexible work policy has been pushed back one month to January 4, 2022 from the current date of December 1, 2021.
While we understand the extension was announced to support emergency measures related to the extended provincial state of emergency, flooding, and the impacts on our province's infrastructure, given the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and continued safety issues, our union welcomes this extension.
Our union has been advocating for the delay of return-to-office, as we have been pushing for a more flexible approach to telework as part of ensuring more robust COVID-19 safety protocols.
N.B.: If you have been affected by B.C.'s ongoing weather crisis be sure to learn about our union's emergency relief fund.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.