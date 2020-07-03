Did you miss the MSDPR town hall with Minister Simpson? Listen here

On June 30, 2020, the BCGEU hosted a telephone town hall with Shane Simpson, B.C.'s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (MSDPR). Throughout the town hall, Minister Simpson fielded a variety of questions from members in Component 6 and Component 12 who work in MSDPR as they spoke about their pandemic experiences and voiced their concerns.

If you missed the event, you can listen to it here.

We would like to thank those of who attended and asked questions, as many key issues were covered. Both front line workers and those working behind the scenes in MSDPR asked important questions about the effects that COVID-19 has had on our work and our employment. We were joined by BCGEU President Stephanie Smith.

Do you have a COVID-related question that was not addressed in the town hall? Email health@bcgeu.ca – Responses are confidential. To help us answer your question quickly, please tell us your employer and city of work.

Thanks again to all MSDPR members as you continue doing critical work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of British Columbians.

In solidarity,

Judy Fox-McGuire, VP, BCGEU Social, Information and Health

Maria Middlemiss, VP, Administrative Services





