District of Hudson’s Hope - Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 30, 2023

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on June 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee for the District of Hudson's Hope:

Bargaining Committee Chair:          John Vandenberg
Bargaining Committee Member:     Cindy Edgar
Bargaining Committee Member:      Meghan Heiberg

Thank you.

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



