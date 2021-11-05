Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. District of Hudson’s Hope - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on November 05, 2021

Nominations closed November 4, 2021 for election of Steward at the District of Hudson's Hope.

The following are your elected Stewards:

Cindy Edgar

John Vandenberg

Meghan Heiberg

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

