District of Sechelt - Bargaining committee - BCGEU

Published on June 17, 2020

The BCGEU District of Sechelt Bargaining Committee nominations have closed and I am pleased to introduce you to your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Unit Chair
Kim Whaley (Parks)

Committee Members
Les Dornbierer (Public Works)
Greg Horning (Administration)

The committee will be convening a "Covid 19 safe" meeting in the next few weeks and we will report back to you with next steps.

In solidarity

Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining

