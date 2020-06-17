The BCGEU District of Sechelt Bargaining Committee nominations have closed and I am pleased to introduce you to your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
Bargaining Unit Chair
Kim Whaley (Parks)
Committee Members
Les Dornbierer (Public Works)
Greg Horning (Administration)
The committee will be convening a "Covid 19 safe" meeting in the next few weeks and we will report back to you with next steps.
In solidarity
Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
