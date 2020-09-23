 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. District of Sechelt - bargaining update - BCGEU

Published on September 23, 2020

Bargaining dates with the Employer during the week of September 14 to 18, 2020 unfortunately were postponed. We rescheduled the bargaining dates to September 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29. We will provide you an update during the week of September 28th on our progress.

We are prepared and ready to negotiate a comprehensive package that includes updated language and it reflects how we do things differently in relation to Covid-19.

In solidarity

Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair
Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member
Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member
Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining

