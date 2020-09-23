Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. Members attending an appointment at a BCGEU office will be
required to complete and return a declaration confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Bargaining dates with the Employer during the week of September 14 to 18, 2020 unfortunately were postponed. We rescheduled the bargaining dates to September 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29. We will provide you an update during the week of September 28th on our progress.
We are prepared and ready to negotiate a comprehensive package that includes updated language and it reflects how we do things differently in relation to Covid-19.
In solidarity
Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining