The nominations for the Bargaining Committee members closed at 4:00 pm, on Monday, November 6, 2023. Thank you to everyone that submitted a nomination form. We have received the following nominations for the three (3) available positions.Your nominees are (in random order):
Voting will be open on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:00 am and close on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm using our electronic voting system, Simply Voting. Each union member in the District of Sechelt bargaining unit will receive an electronic ballot, to the personal email address we have on file. The email will come from "Simply Voting".
If you have not yet provided your personal email to BCGEU, or know a member who didn't receive this email, you or they can update email addresses by logging into the Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup, or contacting the area office at [email protected] no later than November 23 at 12 pm.
Note: You cannot use someone else's email to vote.
Results will be announced within 24 hours of the close of the election period.
In solidarity
Samuel Antoine
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
