The process for bargaining your first collective agreement continues. Your Bargaining Committee has prepared a questionnaire for you to compete, which will be an invaluable resource for negotiations with your employer.

Member On-line Survey

In order to assist the Committee in prioritizing members' proposals for bargaining, we ask that you spend a few moments filling out a Survey Monkey questionnaire - it is quick, easy and confidential.

The bargaining questionnaire lets you identify issues or concerns which can become a part of our proposals for your first collective agreement. Your input will inform and assist the Committee in setting bargaining priorities.

Let your Bargaining Committee know what issues matter to you. You can access the Survey Monkey here.



As this is your first collective agreement, your committee has some suggestions of things that may be important for you:

Cost of living adjustments every year

A worker representative on the board

A retirement fund (like https://www.commongoodplan.org/) or a contribution matching plan like the BC Target Benefit Plan

Severance when we leave the organization, 2 weeks' pay for every year of service

Enshrining JEDI in our employment contract

Retaining or expanding our current vacation allowances

Ensuring our health benefits package continues to work for us

An improved remote working policy

Compensation for home office costs like internet, supplies, etc

Clarity on pay grades

Rationalized relationship between job title, job responsibilities and pay grade

Pay increases across the board

Better leave policy including vacation time accrued on leave

These are suggestions only; please use the questionnaire to list your priorities.

In the coming weeks your Bargaining Committee, along with a BCGEU Staff Negotiator, will review all of the returned surveys. The information you provide will help formulate bargaining proposals that will in turn, be presented to your Employer and potentially become part of your collective agreement.

The Bargaining Committee may be reaching out to you individually or hold a membership meeting, to provide further updates and opportunities to ask questions in an effort to keep you as updated as possible on the process for achieving your first collective agreement.

Remember, this is your collective agreement that is about to be negotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 5:00pm on Monday July 6, 2020



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 5:00pm on Monday July 6, 2020



In solidarity,

Abbey Piazza, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Bailey, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



