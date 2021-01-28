 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Dogwood Initiative (Forest Futures) - Steward Nominations at all Worksites - BCGEU

Published on January 28, 2021

Nominations are now open for a Shop Steward at Dogwood Initiative.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

Monday February 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to andrea.mears@bcgeu.ca

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

 

In solidarity,

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

