Please be advised that the following members have been duly acclaimed as shop stewards at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre Association located at 265 Hastings Street in Vancouver:

Polly Rai

Caitlin O'Neil

Nupur Singla

Please join us in wishing them well in their positions and thank you to all who have participated in this process.





Katie Marvin,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP