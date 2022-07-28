BCGEU Offices
Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre Association - Steward Election Results for 265 Hastings Street, Vancouver - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 16, 2022
Please be advised that the following members have been duly acclaimed as shop stewards at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre Association located at 265 Hastings Street in Vancouver:
- Polly Rai
- Caitlin O'Neil
- Nupur Singla
Please join us in wishing them well in their positions and thank you to all who have participated in this process.
Katie Marvin,
Staff Representative
