BCGEU Bargaining Committee 2020



Congratulations to our six Bargaining Committee members, elected by acclamation:

Candy Ehrhardt - Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Fraser Regional Correctional Centre Lorne Andrew - Ford Mountain Correctional Centre

- Ford Mountain Correctional Centre Francois Dube - Surrey Pre-Trial

- Surrey Pre-Trial Bhupinder Thandi - Surrey School Board

- Surrey School Board Mike Witteveen - Nanaimo Correctional Centre

- Nanaimo Correctional Centre Marcie McLean - Okanagan Correctional Centre

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee will be elected by the committee members at their first caucus meeting.



Member On-line Survey



In order to assist the Bargaining Committee in prioritizing members' proposals for bargaining, we ask that you spend a few moments filling out a SurveyMonkey questionnaire - it's quick, easy and confidential. Let your Bargaining Committee know what issues matter to you. You can access the SurveyMonkey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLZXYPL.



Remember, this is your collective agreement that is about to be renegotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 12 noon on Friday, April 17, 2020.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



