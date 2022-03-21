As we received more than one nomination from local 402 for the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council, there will be an election to fill this position. All Health Science Professionals members in local 402 are entitled to vote for this position. Voting will be held electronically and members will receive a link to vote via their email registered in their member profile. The candidate with the most votes will be elected to be part of the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council as the local 402 representative.

If you know a member who did not receive this notice, please advise them to update their current email address in their member profile here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login

The current nomination period will close no later than Friday July 29 at 5:00 p.m. Please forward any new nominations by Fax or email to [email protected]

The voting process for this position will commence on August 8 and close on August 19. Please check your email for further voting information.

If you have any questions about this process, please contact: Mahen Ramdharry, Component 4 Vice President at [email protected]

In Solidarity,

Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP